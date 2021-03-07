$337.08 Million in Sales Expected for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) to announce sales of $337.08 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $343.00 million and the lowest is $333.35 million. Valley National Bancorp reported sales of $306.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Valley National Bancorp.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $335.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VLY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.14.

In other Valley National Bancorp news, Director Kevin J. Lynch sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $3,198,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 374,395 shares in the company, valued at $3,991,050.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Graham O. Jones sold 5,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total transaction of $55,844.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 796,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,702,880.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $264,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $86,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 8.9% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 287,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 23,541 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 56.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 11,018 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 925.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 8,719 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VLY opened at $12.99 on Friday. Valley National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.42 and a 200-day moving average of $9.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.83%.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

