$343.20 Million in Sales Expected for Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) will announce $343.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Forward Air’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $347.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $340.80 million. Forward Air reported sales of $342.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Forward Air will report full year sales of $1.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Forward Air.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.90). Forward Air had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 3.91%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FWRD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Forward Air from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.20.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FWRD. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Forward Air in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 199.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 18,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 19,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Forward Air in the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FWRD stock opened at $87.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.62 and a 200 day moving average of $70.43. Forward Air has a 1 year low of $39.59 and a 1 year high of $90.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Expedited Freight, Intermodal, and Pool Distribution. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

