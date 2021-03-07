$363.90 Million in Sales Expected for Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) will post sales of $363.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Green Dot’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $373.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $353.25 million. Green Dot posted sales of $346.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Dot will report full-year sales of $1.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Green Dot.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $284.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.32 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GDOT. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Northland Securities cut Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.58.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $27,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,537,540.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kristina S. Lockwood sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $27,950.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 22,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,133.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 378,251 shares of company stock valued at $20,440,779. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Green Dot by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,796,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,564,000 after purchasing an additional 79,003 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 841.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 676,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,764,000 after purchasing an additional 604,870 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,011,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Green Dot by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 436,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,113,000 after buying an additional 109,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Green Dot by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 424,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,688,000 after acquiring an additional 31,101 shares during the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GDOT opened at $46.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.85 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.62. Green Dot has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $64.97.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.

