36,308 Shares in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Bought by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36,308 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,000. Verizon Communications comprises about 0.6% of Veriti Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 131,009 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,697,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $2,198,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 308,053 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,120,000 after buying an additional 15,940 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 11,733 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $354,000. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VZ stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.00. The stock had a trading volume of 23,598,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,824,748. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $61.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.50. The company has a market capitalization of $231.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

VZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.89.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

