$376.67 Million in Sales Expected for Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) will announce $376.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Conn’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $377.34 million and the lowest is $376.00 million. Conn’s posted sales of $412.99 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Conn’s will report full year sales of $1.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Conn’s.

Get Conn's alerts:

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Conn’s had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $334.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Conn’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CONN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Conn’s in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

CONN opened at $14.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. Conn’s has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $16.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.70 and its 200 day moving average is $12.28. The stock has a market cap of $416.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.18 and a beta of 2.59.

In other news, insider Brian Daly sold 11,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $151,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,288.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Todd Renaud sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $49,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,963 shares in the company, valued at $533,170.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CONN. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 706.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 212,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 185,709 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,076,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,549,000 after buying an additional 184,255 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Conn’s by 297.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 87,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 65,781 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Conn’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $517,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Conn’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $485,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

About Conn’s

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

See Also: What is cost of equity?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Conn’s (CONN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.