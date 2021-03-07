$39.71 Million in Sales Expected for Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) will announce sales of $39.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sprout Social’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $39.70 million and the highest is $39.73 million. Sprout Social reported sales of $30.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprout Social will report full year sales of $172.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $172.10 million to $173.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $219.28 million, with estimates ranging from $215.40 million to $222.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sprout Social.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $37.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.87 million. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

SPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.30.

In other news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $261,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 6,276 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $430,157.04. Insiders sold 187,292 shares of company stock valued at $11,213,083 over the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sprout Social by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,630,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,442,000 after buying an additional 802,120 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,235,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,105,000 after purchasing an additional 27,102 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 21.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 972,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,459,000 after purchasing an additional 175,090 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 876,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,824,000 after purchasing an additional 25,050 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Sprout Social by 1,649.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 869,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,467,000 after purchasing an additional 819,431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPT opened at $56.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -35.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.50. Sprout Social has a 12 month low of $10.54 and a 12 month high of $82.47.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

