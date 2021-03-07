$4.62 Billion in Sales Expected for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to post $4.62 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Intuit’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.63 billion and the lowest is $4.61 billion. Intuit posted sales of $3.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 54%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intuit will report full-year sales of $8.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.89 billion to $9.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $10.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.18 billion to $10.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Intuit.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Intuit from $382.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intuit from $455.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Intuit from $458.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.05.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total transaction of $113,010.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,457.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total value of $1,549,446.08. Insiders have sold a total of 7,420 shares of company stock worth $2,876,094 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Intuit by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,561,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,179,575,000 after buying an additional 557,239 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,773,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,573,057,000 after buying an additional 527,143 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,762,244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,227,281,000 after buying an additional 245,406 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,504,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,330,997,000 after buying an additional 152,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Intuit by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,034,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,152,471,000 after buying an additional 41,999 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $382.21 on Friday. Intuit has a 1-year low of $187.68 and a 1-year high of $423.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $388.44 and a 200-day moving average of $355.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $104.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.30, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

