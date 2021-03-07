$4.77 Million in Sales Expected for Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) will post $4.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Five Prime Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $6.11 million. Five Prime Therapeutics posted sales of $3.21 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Five Prime Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $16.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.89 million to $20.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $18.65 million, with estimates ranging from $16.60 million to $20.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Five Prime Therapeutics.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FPRX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 70,133 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new position in Five Prime Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $4,253,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Five Prime Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $298,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 49.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $361,000. Institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FPRX opened at $37.76 on Friday. Five Prime Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $38.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 4.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.76.

About Five Prime Therapeutics

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

