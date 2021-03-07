$42.29 Million in Sales Expected for Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) will announce sales of $42.29 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $35.00 million and the highest is $54.18 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $87.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $524.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $44.50 million to $1.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $55.34 million, with estimates ranging from $32.80 million to $70.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Agios Pharmaceuticals.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.10). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.63% and a negative net margin of 170.65%. The business had revenue of $39.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.60) EPS. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 721.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 51,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 7,388 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 130,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,633,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,206,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 53,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 22,548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $48.89 on Friday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $27.77 and a 52-week high of $58.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.13 and a 200-day moving average of $42.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 1.80.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA, an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

