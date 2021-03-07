$44.27 Million in Sales Expected for Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) will post sales of $44.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Clovis Oncology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $44.13 million and the highest is $44.38 million. Clovis Oncology posted sales of $42.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will report full-year sales of $195.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $185.70 million to $204.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $266.64 million, with estimates ranging from $224.60 million to $329.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Clovis Oncology.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.26).

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Clovis Oncology from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.58.

CLVS stock opened at $5.58 on Friday. Clovis Oncology has a 52-week low of $3.62 and a 52-week high of $11.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.10.

In other Clovis Oncology news, insider Gillian C. Ivers-Read sold 10,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $87,590.30. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis bought a new stake in Clovis Oncology in the third quarter worth approximately $6,351,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Clovis Oncology by 3.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 574,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 19,434 shares in the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Clovis Oncology in the third quarter worth approximately $162,000. Weld Capital Management LLC grew its position in Clovis Oncology by 10.1% in the third quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 43,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clovis Oncology in the third quarter worth approximately $1,560,000. 57.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

