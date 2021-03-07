$451.00 Million in Sales Expected for W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) will post $451.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for W. R. Grace & Co.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $447.90 million to $454.10 million. W. R. Grace & Co. posted sales of $421.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that W. R. Grace & Co. will report full-year sales of $1.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for W. R. Grace & Co..

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. W. R. Grace & Co. had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 55.80%. The company had revenue of $470.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GRA shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. CL King boosted their price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Shares of NYSE GRA opened at $60.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20. W. R. Grace & Co. has a 52 week low of $26.75 and a 52 week high of $64.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.30 and its 200 day moving average is $51.58. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.38 and a beta of 1.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This is an increase from W. R. Grace & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. W. R. Grace & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.14%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Meyer Handelman Co. purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in W. R. Grace & Co. by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in W. R. Grace & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $516,000. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About W. R. Grace & Co.

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

