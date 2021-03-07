45,405 Shares in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Acquired by Andesa Financial Management Inc.

Andesa Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 45,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Global X Cybersecurity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $330,000. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 13,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $434,000. Finally, Truadvice LLC bought a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $760,000.

BUG stock opened at $24.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.26. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $11.02 and a 12 month high of $29.80.

