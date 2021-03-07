461,639 Shares in Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) Purchased by Monashee Investment Management LLC

Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 461,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.85% of Mereo BioPharma Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Mereo BioPharma Group by 1,594.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 359,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 338,000 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. bought a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group in the fourth quarter worth about $919,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group in the third quarter worth about $899,000. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group in the third quarter worth about $1,162,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group in the third quarter worth about $350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mereo BioPharma Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 30th.

MREO opened at $3.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.37 and its 200-day moving average is $2.88. The stock has a market cap of $97.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.69. Mereo BioPharma Group plc has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $4.71.

Mereo BioPharma Group Company Profile

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumor.

