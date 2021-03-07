46,852 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) Bought by AAFCPAs Wealth Management LLC

AAFCPAs Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 46,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,688,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 8.8% of AAFCPAs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schwab Charitable Fund raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.2% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 19,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VO opened at $215.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $216.54 and its 200-day moving average is $196.84. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $110.05 and a one year high of $224.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.