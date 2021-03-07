4,695 Shares in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Bought by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in American Tower by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,114,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,163,000 after purchasing an additional 417,014 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 141,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Akre Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,130,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,600,525,000 after acquiring an additional 97,189 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total value of $452,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,049,725.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $70,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,772,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,448 shares of company stock valued at $771,029. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMT stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $200.00. 3,455,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,321,778. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $224.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.06. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $174.32 and a 52-week high of $272.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.84 billion, a PE ratio of 47.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. American Tower’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. American Tower’s payout ratio is 62.61%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMT. Cowen cut their price target on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.10.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

