$478.27 Million in Sales Expected for Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) will announce sales of $478.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Primo Water’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $472.70 million and the highest is $483.10 million. Primo Water posted sales of $474.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Primo Water will report full year sales of $2.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.09 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Primo Water.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.07). Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 5.00%.

PRMW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities dropped their price target on Primo Water from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Primo Water presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.21.

In other news, CEO Thomas Harrington acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.53 per share, for a total transaction of $508,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,644,950.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Primo Water during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in Primo Water by 646.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water in the third quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water in the fourth quarter worth $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRMW opened at $15.26 on Friday. Primo Water has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $17.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.22 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th.

Primo Water Corporation provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers water dispensers, purified bottled water, and self-service refill drinking water; and coffee and tea, and sparkling water beverages from Sparkling Ice, as well as other premium water products.

