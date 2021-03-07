48,015 Shares in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Acquired by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 48,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Schlumberger by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,009,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,117,709,000 after buying an additional 3,721,435 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 30,846,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $673,388,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918,699 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,800,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $410,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,292 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,132,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $308,509,000 after purchasing an additional 814,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exor Investments UK LLP increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 7,750,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $170,162,000 after purchasing an additional 691,400 shares in the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLB. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.65.

In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $249,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,796.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.07. 26,808,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,973,030. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.61 and a 200 day moving average of $20.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $11.87 and a 52-week high of $29.87. The company has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a PE ratio of -3.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

