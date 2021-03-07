48,194 Shares in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Bought by MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 48,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,628,000. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF comprises 2.6% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $377,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 504,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,012,000 after acquiring an additional 218,437 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,727,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $545,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $571,000.

Shares of DWAS traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.24. 221,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,270. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $96.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.02.

