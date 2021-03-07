482,650 Shares in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Bought by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 482,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,029,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of NortonLifeLock as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,787,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,512 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 4.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,627,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,432 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 9,242,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,473 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 83.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,840,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,024,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NLOK. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. NortonLifeLock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.78.

NortonLifeLock stock opened at $20.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 3.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.12 and a 12-month high of $24.40.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $639.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.24 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 131.80% and a return on equity of 33.48%. Equities analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

