$5.78 Million in Sales Expected for Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) to announce $5.78 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.27 million and the highest is $6.43 million. Alpine Income Property Trust posted sales of $4.17 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will report full year sales of $25.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.54 million to $30.25 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $33.16 million, with estimates ranging from $23.84 million to $42.58 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Alpine Income Property Trust.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01).

PINE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Alpine Income Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 449,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after purchasing an additional 95,343 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $727,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 139.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 30,277 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 371,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,575,000 after buying an additional 27,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 124,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 26,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PINE opened at $18.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.53. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 1-year low of $7.74 and a 1-year high of $20.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This is a boost from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

