$5.78 Million in Sales Expected for Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) to post $5.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.27 million and the highest estimate coming in at $6.43 million. Alpine Income Property Trust reported sales of $4.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will report full year sales of $25.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.54 million to $30.25 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $33.16 million, with estimates ranging from $23.84 million to $42.58 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Alpine Income Property Trust.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01).

Several research analysts have weighed in on PINE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Alpine Income Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Alpine Income Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PINE. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 449,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after purchasing an additional 95,343 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 139.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 30,277 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 371,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,575,000 after buying an additional 27,837 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 124,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 26,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

PINE stock opened at $18.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.12 and a 200-day moving average of $15.53. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 12-month low of $7.74 and a 12-month high of $20.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. This is a positive change from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

