$5.87 Billion in Sales Expected for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) will report $5.87 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for salesforce.com’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.89 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.70 billion. salesforce.com reported sales of $4.87 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that salesforce.com will report full year sales of $25.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.50 billion to $25.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $30.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.14 billion to $31.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for salesforce.com.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRM. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities increased their price target on salesforce.com from $272.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on salesforce.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $300.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.62.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $210.76 on Friday. salesforce.com has a 1-year low of $115.29 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $229.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.85 billion, a PE ratio of 55.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.74, for a total transaction of $1,138,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,381,989.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.36, for a total value of $71,789.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,210,849.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 77,734 shares of company stock valued at $17,451,938. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on salesforce.com (CRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.