50,000 Shares in Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) Purchased by Monashee Investment Management LLC

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Forma Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Forma Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $121,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 13,970.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Forma Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Forma Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $298,000. Institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

FMTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forma Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Forma Therapeutics from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Forma Therapeutics from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FMTX opened at $33.87 on Friday. Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.46 and a 1 year high of $56.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.65.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

