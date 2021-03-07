$51.05 Million in Sales Expected for PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) will announce $51.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for PlayAGS’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $52.60 million and the lowest is $49.50 million. PlayAGS reported sales of $54.31 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PlayAGS will report full year sales of $220.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $213.32 million to $243.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $268.96 million, with estimates ranging from $243.52 million to $295.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow PlayAGS.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.09). PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 33.66% and a negative return on equity of 67.28%.

AGS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie lifted their target price on PlayAGS from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Capital lifted their target price on PlayAGS from $8.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of PlayAGS in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PlayAGS from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.04.

AGS stock opened at $7.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.41 million, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 3.48. PlayAGS has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $8.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.05.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PlayAGS by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,109,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,187,000 after buying an additional 89,664 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in PlayAGS by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,407,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,131,000 after buying an additional 306,318 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in PlayAGS by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 534,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 9,231 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in PlayAGS by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 488,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 40,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in PlayAGS by 348.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 485,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after buying an additional 377,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

