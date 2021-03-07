$51.18 Million in Sales Expected for GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) to announce $51.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for GenMark Diagnostics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $46.00 million and the highest is $54.10 million. GenMark Diagnostics reported sales of $38.74 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GenMark Diagnostics will report full-year sales of $193.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $191.60 million to $194.61 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $213.46 million, with estimates ranging from $210.61 million to $218.56 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for GenMark Diagnostics.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a negative return on equity of 39.36%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GNMK. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of GenMark Diagnostics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of GNMK stock opened at $19.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.17 and a beta of 3.02. GenMark Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $3.37 and a 52 week high of $23.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.23 and a 200-day moving average of $14.43.

In related news, VP Alan Baer Maderazo sold 2,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $40,817.13. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 264,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,072,051.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Gleeson sold 1,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $27,709.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 412,956 shares in the company, valued at $7,990,698.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 248,776 shares of company stock worth $3,781,837 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNMK. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in GenMark Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in GenMark Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in GenMark Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

