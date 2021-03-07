516 Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Acquired by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 516 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Booking by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,894,000 after purchasing an additional 16,691 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund raised its position in Booking by 2,327.4% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 2,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,099,000. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,705,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Booking by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,165.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Booking from $1,800.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1,720.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,169.55.

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $87.75 on Friday, reaching $2,307.10. The company had a trading volume of 435,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,132. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,107.29 and a 1-year high of $2,450.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,153.10 and its 200-day moving average is $1,978.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $23.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.