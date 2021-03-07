$56.75 Million in Sales Expected for Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) to report sales of $56.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $51.22 million to $60.22 million. Aurora Cannabis reported sales of $56.31 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will report full-year sales of $222.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $216.70 million to $225.96 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $309.29 million, with estimates ranging from $278.95 million to $338.52 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aurora Cannabis.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $51.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 1,238.94% and a negative return on equity of 16.32%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Aurora Cannabis from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut Aurora Cannabis from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.47.

Aurora Cannabis stock opened at $9.60 on Friday. Aurora Cannabis has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $19.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 3.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.78.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACB. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Aurora Cannabis by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Aurora Cannabis by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Aurora Cannabis by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

