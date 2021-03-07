$56.75 Million in Sales Expected for Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) to report $56.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $60.22 million and the lowest is $51.22 million. Aurora Cannabis reported sales of $56.31 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will report full year sales of $222.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $216.70 million to $225.96 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $309.29 million, with estimates ranging from $278.95 million to $338.52 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aurora Cannabis.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.09). Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 1,238.94% and a negative return on equity of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $51.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Aurora Cannabis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.47.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACB. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Aurora Cannabis by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Aurora Cannabis by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. 11.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ACB opened at $9.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.78. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Aurora Cannabis has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $19.68.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

