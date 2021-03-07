5,664 Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Acquired by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,664 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newport Trust Co raised its holdings in The Boeing by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,606,874,000 after acquiring an additional 14,409,687 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Boeing by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,244,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,688,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,081 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in The Boeing by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,304,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629,054 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Boeing by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,835,189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,323,000 after acquiring an additional 775,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in The Boeing by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,562,147 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $976,576,000 after acquiring an additional 331,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $221.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.44.

In other The Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing stock traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $223.22. The stock had a trading volume of 20,026,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,158,140. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $209.74 and its 200 day moving average is $192.03. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $264.29.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.33) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

