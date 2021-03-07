5,909 Shares in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Bought by Cohen Investment Advisors LLC

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 244.4% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth $1,894,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $300.91 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $263.31 and a twelve month high of $357.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $50.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.02.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.35%.

In related news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total transaction of $301,619.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,922,530.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 5,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total value of $1,664,045.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,337 shares of company stock valued at $2,495,837 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird cut Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.08.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

