59,304 Shares in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Bought by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 59,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 650,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,699,000 after purchasing an additional 36,978 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 49,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth $212,000.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

AMLP stock opened at $31.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.93. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $32.04.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.