5,976 Shares in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Purchased by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Linde by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Linde by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Linde by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 82,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Linde by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Linde news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde stock traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $247.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,136,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,080. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $146.71 and a twelve month high of $274.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $252.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. Equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Linde’s payout ratio is 52.45%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. HSBC upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.24.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

