63,960 Shares in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Acquired by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 63,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,458,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in UDR by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in UDR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Michael B. Yongue bought a new position in UDR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in UDR by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 74,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new position in UDR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $3,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,792,201. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $4,657,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,251,226 shares in the company, valued at $48,560,081.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.62.

Shares of NYSE:UDR traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,311,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,720. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. UDR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.20 and a 52-week high of $48.45.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $302.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.34 million. UDR had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 10.91%. UDR’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

