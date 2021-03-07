6,431 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Purchased by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the third quarter worth about $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.31.

Eli Lilly and stock traded up $6.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $206.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,876,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,539,314. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.48. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $117.06 and a twelve month high of $218.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $198.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.29%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total value of $39,053,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,807,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,606,855,525.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

