$65.35 Million in Sales Expected for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) will announce $65.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $67.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $63.30 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $33.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 97.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $293.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $291.16 million to $294.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $272.34 million, with estimates ranging from $211.97 million to $332.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ligand Pharmaceuticals.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $69.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.94 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 11.23%. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LGND shares. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $229.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Ligand Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.17.

In related news, CEO John L. Higgins sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $7,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,364,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John L. Higgins sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $7,280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,926,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,727 shares of company stock worth $27,422,288. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LGND. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,895,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $180,667,000 after buying an additional 408,870 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 247.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 321,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,645,000 after buying an additional 229,093 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,088,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,228,000 after buying an additional 146,970 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,114,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,219,000 after buying an additional 142,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,396,000.

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $144.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 20.28, a quick ratio of 19.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $160.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.58. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $57.24 and a 1-year high of $219.75. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.86, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; and Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations.

