$656.85 Million in Sales Expected for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) to report $656.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Carter’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $653.10 million and the highest is $660.60 million. Carter’s posted sales of $654.47 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Carter’s will report full year sales of $3.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.17 billion to $3.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Carter’s.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.27). Carter’s had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $989.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

CRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Carter’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Carter’s from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Shares of CRI opened at $85.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.08. Carter’s has a 52 week low of $60.17 and a 52 week high of $105.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.36.

In other news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total value of $485,472.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 215.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 372 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 393 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 271.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter.

Carter's Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

