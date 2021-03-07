$657.88 Million in Sales Expected for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) to announce sales of $657.88 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for NortonLifeLock’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $661.25 million and the lowest is $654.50 million. NortonLifeLock posted sales of $610.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NortonLifeLock will report full year sales of $2.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.54 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover NortonLifeLock.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 131.80% and a return on equity of 33.48%. The firm had revenue of $639.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.24 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.78.

Shares of NLOK stock opened at $20.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 3.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.83. NortonLifeLock has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $24.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,550,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,626,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,360,000 after acquiring an additional 97,016 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 577,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,818,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,565,000 after acquiring an additional 51,933 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

