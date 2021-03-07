66,010 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) Purchased by Brown Financial Advisory

Brown Financial Advisory purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 66,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,308,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 2.9% of Brown Financial Advisory’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VWO. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $730,152,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 60.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,143,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $525,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,594,382 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 681.9% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,580,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122,500 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 222.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,407,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $190,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,056,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,056,000 after purchasing an additional 924,777 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.60. 14,267,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,565,227. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $56.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.40.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.