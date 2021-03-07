$68.02 Million in Sales Expected for Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) will report $68.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Gogo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $63.75 million and the highest is $70.10 million. Gogo posted sales of $221.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 69.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gogo will report full year sales of $418.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $416.04 million to $421.51 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $305.47 million, with estimates ranging from $275.20 million to $329.93 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Gogo.

Several research firms have commented on GOGO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. William Blair downgraded shares of Gogo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Gogo in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Gogo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOGO opened at $11.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.23. Gogo has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $17.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOGO. Gtcr LLC acquired a new stake in Gogo during the 4th quarter worth $122,055,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gogo by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,805,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,646,000 after acquiring an additional 196,569 shares during the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gogo by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 3,650,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,000 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gogo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,553,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Gogo by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 629,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,058,000 after acquiring an additional 9,130 shares during the last quarter. 43.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

