70,915 Shares in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Bought by Nicholas Investment Partners LP

Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 70,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,042,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned about 0.07% of 10x Genomics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics in the third quarter valued at about $237,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter worth $303,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the third quarter valued at about $393,000. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $1,447,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 465,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,859,063. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 33,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $4,722,637.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,437 shares in the company, valued at $14,054,149.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,090,363 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TXG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cowen upped their price target on 10x Genomics from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on 10x Genomics from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.70.

10x Genomics stock opened at $155.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $181.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.24 and a beta of 1.39. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.78 and a 12-month high of $201.70.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($3.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($3.59). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 51.27%. On average, equities research analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

