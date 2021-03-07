73,160 Shares in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Bought by Global Endowment Management LP

Global Endowment Management LP bought a new stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 73,160 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,529,000. Aspen Technology accounts for approximately 0.6% of Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Global Endowment Management LP owned about 0.11% of Aspen Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AZPN. Quantum Capital Management raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 6.9% during the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 1,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 1.1% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $149.50 on Friday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.07 and a 1 year high of $162.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 45.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.80. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 37.15%. The business had revenue of $223.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on Aspen Technology from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Aspen Technology from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.88.

In other Aspen Technology news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.88, for a total transaction of $183,025.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,713 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,400.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Hague sold 3,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total value of $503,004.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,975,917.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

