75,000 Shares in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Purchased by Nicholas Investment Partners LP

Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 75,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $4,861,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,394,000. Arrow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,099,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 72,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,401 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock opened at $66.02 on Friday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $72.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.70 and a beta of 1.33.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. The Blackstone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.7175 dividend. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.23%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc acquired 997,940 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $24,948,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 42,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,481,905.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The Blackstone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.79.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

