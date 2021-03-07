$760,000.00 in Sales Expected for Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) to post sales of $760,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gevo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $440,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.07 million. Gevo posted sales of $6.89 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 89%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Gevo will report full-year sales of $5.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.45 million to $6.08 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.21 million, with estimates ranging from $2.12 million to $2.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Gevo.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Noble Financial increased their target price on shares of Gevo from $8.25 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Gevo from $5.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

NASDAQ:GEVO opened at $6.98 on Friday. Gevo has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $15.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 3.56.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GEVO. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Gevo during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Gevo by 1,131.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,940 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 14,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gevo during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

About Gevo

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. The company uses low-carbon renewable-resource-based carbohydrates as raw materials and is developing renewable electricity and renewable natural gas for use in production processes.

