77,707 Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Bought by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 77,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,000. Bank of America accounts for 0.6% of Veriti Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bank of America by 259.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its position in Bank of America by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.93. 74,292,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,892,680. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $37.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.23.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.