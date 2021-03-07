$781.56 Million in Sales Expected for Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) will post $781.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eighteen analysts have provided estimates for Lennox International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $731.68 million and the highest estimate coming in at $811.05 million. Lennox International posted sales of $723.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lennox International will report full year sales of $3.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.76 billion to $3.91 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $4.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lennox International.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.28 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 176.45% and a net margin of 9.95%. Lennox International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on LII. Barclays cut shares of Lennox International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lennox International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Lennox International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.07.

Lennox International stock opened at $283.08 on Friday. Lennox International has a fifty-two week low of $163.40 and a fifty-two week high of $319.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.91. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 0.81.

In other news, COO Gary S. Bedard sold 752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.15, for a total value of $210,672.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,048,303. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.80, for a total transaction of $104,529.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,697.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,967 shares of company stock worth $2,524,549. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LII. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 8.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in Lennox International by 216.3% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 1.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 104,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

