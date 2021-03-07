$82.42 Million in Sales Expected for GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) This Quarter

Analysts expect that GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) will post sales of $82.42 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for GasLog Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $91.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $77.26 million. GasLog Partners posted sales of $91.35 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that GasLog Partners will report full-year sales of $309.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $288.10 million to $346.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $311.77 million, with estimates ranging from $276.47 million to $345.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GasLog Partners.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. GasLog Partners had a negative net margin of 23.09% and a positive return on equity of 13.38%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GasLog Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of GasLog Partners from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of GasLog Partners from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.79.

Shares of GLOP opened at $2.88 on Friday. GasLog Partners has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $7.42. The firm has a market cap of $142.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 2.20%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in GasLog Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in GasLog Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in GasLog Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in GasLog Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

GasLog Partners Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of August 5, 2020, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

