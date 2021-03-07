82,464 Shares in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Bought by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 82,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,225,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of American Financial Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in American Financial Group by 659.2% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 226,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,142,000 after purchasing an additional 196,298 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in American Financial Group by 208.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,975,000 after purchasing an additional 140,236 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,315,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 308.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 134,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,029,000 after buying an additional 101,778 shares during the period. Finally, Lomas Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 19.1% in the third quarter. Lomas Capital Management LLC now owns 631,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,320,000 after buying an additional 101,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AFG opened at $113.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.52. American Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $44.01 and a one year high of $114.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.51 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.96. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Financial Group news, VP Vito C. Peraino bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.39 per share, with a total value of $240,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 77,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,507,720.71. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AFG shares. TheStreet raised American Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on American Financial Group from $95.75 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on American Financial Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.20.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive and professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

