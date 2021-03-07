$829.70 Million in Sales Expected for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) to report $829.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Akamai Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $825.46 million and the highest is $833.70 million. Akamai Technologies reported sales of $764.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will report full year sales of $3.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.39 billion to $3.43 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.58 billion to $3.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Akamai Technologies.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.46 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.16.

In related news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $196,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,241.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $173,772,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 2,344.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,566,103 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $164,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,023 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,106,943 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $326,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,090 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 47.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,347,782 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $148,984,000 after acquiring an additional 433,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,136,451 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $434,286,000 after acquiring an additional 371,852 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $97.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.35 and a 200 day moving average of $106.11. The company has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. Akamai Technologies has a 1-year low of $75.18 and a 1-year high of $124.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

