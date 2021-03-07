8,552 Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Bought by Monterey Private Wealth Inc.

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,552 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,000. The Walt Disney accounts for about 0.7% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,902 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 44,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,043,000 after acquiring an additional 9,922 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $13,000,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 23,220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $68,229,000 after acquiring an additional 247,593 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 5,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total transaction of $848,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,723,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,947 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total transaction of $328,926.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,510,124.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,289,973 shares of company stock worth $234,424,737 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DIS. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.65.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $189.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.88 billion, a PE ratio of -119.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $200.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $181.07 and its 200-day moving average is $152.45.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.