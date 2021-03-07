86,172 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Acquired by Orin Green Financial LLC

Orin Green Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 86,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,907,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 4.7% of Orin Green Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWR. Woodstock Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,456,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,032 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 569,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,062,000 after purchasing an additional 12,790 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $72.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.91. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $36.03 and a 52 week high of $74.80.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

